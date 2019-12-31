OMAHA - A study recently published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association found marijuana use in electronic cigarettes has been increasing among U.S. middle and high school students from 2017 to 2018.
In the observational study, Dr. Daisy Dai Associate Professor with the University of Nebraska Medical Center said, the proportion who reported ever using marijuana in an e-cigarette increased from 11.1% in 2017 to 14.7% in 2018.
Dai said in 2018, the number of students using marijuana in e-cigarettes included 42.7% of students who ever used e-cigarettes, 53.5% of current e-cigarette users, and 71.6% of multiple tobacco product users.
She said there are many dangers of marijuana use by adolescents.
“It’s associated with brain damage, adverse health effects, and it’s also associated with adverse school performance. Also, marijuana could be a gateway product to other substances.”
Dai also said parents really need to raise their awareness of teen vaping nicotine and marijuana.