OMAHA - A new research study aimed at understanding how diabetes affects driver safety is being conducted by University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers and they need your help.
Dr. Jennifer Merickel a Department of Neurology Assistant Professor tells News Talk WJAG, their goal is to develop vehicle technology that can assist and support people with diabetes so they can maintain their safety and continue to drive.
Merickel says this is the second part of the study.
"In the first study we found that we actually can directly link changes in blood sugar to changes in driving patterns in individuals with diabetes. That was a really exciting result, because what that means is that developing this type of vehicle technology that would be able to detect this in real-time while someone is driving and help support and assist them is actually possible."
Merickel says they’re looking for people not diagnosed with diabetes between the ages of 35 to 70 who are legally licensed and active drivers.
She says they’ll participate for six weeks, have a camera installed into their vehicle to record how they drive and take part in three study visits.
Those interested in participating can call the Mind and Brain Health Labs at (402) 559-6870.
You will receive compensation for your time.