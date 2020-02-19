OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center is looking for kids to take part in a study that will identify healthy changes in the brain through childhood and teenage years.
Dr. Tony Wilson, Associate Professor for the department of Neurological Sciences says they’re seeking medically healthy kids between the ages of six and eight or 11 and 13 years old.
Wilson says at the end of the five year study, they’ll be able to create a movie of how the brain changes as kids mature into adolescents and adults.
"We'll be able to see what the six year old brain looks like and relate that to their level of cognitive development. At the end of the study the 13 year olds will be 17 years old so we'll be able basically have a map from age six up to 17 and then we'll compare that to children the same age that are having psychiatric or neurological problems."
Wilson says two forms of non-invasive and harmless brain imaging will be used to study brain growth in the children.
He says there’s no cost to take part in the study and parents will be reimbursed for time and travel expenses.
For those interested call Michaela Frenzel at (402) 552-6438.