OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently took part in a study regarding a drug that’s supposed to slow the growth of abdominal aortic aneurysms.
Those aneurysms cause swelling or ballooning in the major blood vessel. They affect about three percent of older Americans, mostly men, and can cause fatal internal bleeding if the aneurysm grows large enough to burst.
Professor and Surgeon, Dr. Timothy Baxter said they found doxycycline, a commonly used antibiotic, had no beneficial effect compared to a placebo in slowing growth of the aneurysms.
"“It’s clear that doxycycline should not be used in patients with small aneurysms to slow their growth. It’s important to know so we don’t subject patients to the side effects of doxycycline when it is not helpful."
The major finding, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, was funded by a $10 million grant by the National Institutes of Health on Aging.