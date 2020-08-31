OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center is creating a new Water, Climate and Health Program after receiving a $5 million gift.
The gift was made by Anne Hubbard, a retired physician, alumna of UNMC and member of the University of Nebraska Foundation Board of Directors through her family’s foundation, the Claire M. Hubbard Foundation.
Hubbard says there’s a reason she made the gift.
"Water quality issues need to be dealt with so we need to look at the science and get people to cooperate across the state on the issue. Hopefully this also impacts policy and legislation as well as healthcare."
Dr. Jesse Bell, an expert in public environmental health and environmental science has been named as the director for the new program.
Bell says a couple of research topics the program could address include health outcomes related to Nebraska’s flooding and mapping of at-risk populations and environmental exposures in the state.
Dean of Public Health Dr. Ali Khan says the gift and program will directly impact the health of people in the state, region and nationally.