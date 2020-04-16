UNMC promoting "Stand UP4 Grain Safety"

OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center is teaming up with the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health to promote Stand Up4 Grain Safety Week this week.
Dr. Aaron Yoder says grain handling safety is of particular concern this spring, as heavy rains in 2019 contributed to record floods.
Yoder says handling grain is one of the most dangerous jobs on the farm.
"So when we're removing grain from storage the biggest thing to remember it think about what we're doing. Think about all the safety implications of it and use proper methods - if we get to a situation we aren't familiar with."
Yoder says three big hazards to aware of are engulfment, ladder safety, and machinery hazards.
He says it’s best to just stay out of the grain bin, and if you need to enter make sure you wear the appropriate safety equipment.