OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center will be participating in a nationwide study to see if the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine prevents infection and spread of the virus.
Investigators will enroll approximately 12,000 college students aged 18 to 26 at 22 universities across the U.S. and follow them over a five-month period.
Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, with UNMC who is also one of the co-principal investigators leading the nationwide study says this is very important work.
"If we know for sure that vaccinated people cannot spread COVID, then that might be able to help these policies that result in opening up buildings, communities, and schools."
Marcelin says participating students will be randomized to either receive the vaccine immediately or four months later, so it’s about a five or so month time period from enrollment to follow up.
She says all students will use an eDiary app, swab their nose daily for COVID-19 infection, and provide periodic blood samples.