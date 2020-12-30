OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine is involved in a new COVID-19 vaccine study.
Dr. Diana Florescu is leading the Phase 3 clinical trial at UNMC.
She says the hope is this vaccine will prevent people from developing severe COVID-19 disease and decrease the chances of being hospitalized or dying.
"We encourage individuals who won’t be receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the next three to six months to consider enrolling in the clinical trial. Participants in the Novavax vaccine clinical trial can still receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines when it is available to them and still remain in the trial.”
The investigational vaccine requires two shots given three weeks apart. Four additional follow-up visits are required during the first year and two during the second year.
UNMC plans to enroll up to 1,000 study participants, and more information can be found at UNMC.Edu/CovidVaccineTrial.