OMAHA - Research funding for the University of Nebraska Medical Center has went up 26 percent this year topping $174.2 million compared to last year’s record of $138 million.
Dr. Jennifer Larsen, Vice Chancellor for Research tells News Talk WJAG, $7 million is focused on COVID-19 related research.
Larsen says they got involved very early on researching ways to treat and prevent COVID-19 as well as teach people how to protect themselves from it.
She says researching the coronavirus has felt a little bit like a race.
"If you think about it, we were trying to identify the best ways to treat so many people that were becoming infected and make sure that they could survive and hopefully get out of the hospital sooner for those that were hospitalized. We also tried to protect some of the healthcare givers."
Larsen says their research benefits all of Nebraska as those doing the research are the same people teaching UNMC students, the research grants help provide jobs, and in some cases they develop new products that then can be manufactured in the state.
She says pretty soon UNMC will be participating in COVID-19 vaccine trials.