OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center is looking for adolescents with ADHD and/or autism to take part in a nine week sleep study.
Dr. Alyson Hanish says the study is using an adaptive design. If the child’s sleep doesn’t improve they will have an opportunity to use a different sleep intervention.
Hanish says they’re looking for kids between the ages of 10 and 18 that have a diagnosis of ADHD and/or autism, are sleeping less than eight hours, several nights per week, and are medication free or on a stable medication plan.
She says there are some exclusions.
"Part of the clinical trial may involve the child taking an oral supplement of Melatonin. We do ask that the kids would be off Melatonin two months prior to being in the study. It's fine if they're on it currently, we would just talk about a plan for stopping it. We also would not like kids to have a diagnosis of sleep apnea. The other exclusions are related to the protocol itself."
Hanish says there is no cost to the study and you will be reimbursed for time and travel.
For those interested contact Alyson at (402) 559-6731.