OMAHA - Every day scientists and doctors across the world are trying to learn more about the coronavirus.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center is one of those areas where people are on the front line trying to develop testing and learn about it.
Beth Beam with the UNMC College of Nursing says the virus can live on a variety of surfaces anywhere from three to 72 hours.
Beam says it’s a small and very fragile virus, so disinfectants do work.
Sharon Medcalf with UNMC’s College of Public Health says you need to be careful with takeout or delivery food from restaurants.
"Be kind of careful with the containers that you take out of the bag and try to get the food onto your own clean plates. I'm not worried about the food, I'm more concerned about the cartons and stuff that other people have touched. Make sure to wash your hands after too."
Medcalf says you need to continue to be cognizant of the surfaces you touch that are touched by multiple people. If you get a chance to clean them, do it.