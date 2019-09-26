OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has received a four-year, $1.67 million grant to launch a residency program for recently graduated nurse practitioners in rural and underserved areas.
Residency training exposes recent graduates to a myriad of experiences, which not only allows them to gain proficiency in specialized skills, but also receive support by supervising health professionals.
LeAnn Holmes, D.N.P., principal investigator of the grant, said it is only one of eight grants awarded nationwide focused on preparing new nurse practitioner graduates.
“So all nurse practitioners graduate with the ability to practice kind of right out of the gate, but there are some situations like these Federally Qualified Health Centers or the VA where the patients are very complex and have other barriers like in rural areas too. So this grant sets those particular residents up to be able to take care of these patients by increasing their skills and having them mentored preceptors so they are more likely to stay in those settings.”
Holmes says nurse practitioners specializing in family care, women’s health or psychiatry who have graduated within one year from a master’s or doctorate program as a nurse practitioner are eligible to apply. Residents will receive a salary for a full year.