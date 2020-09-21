OMAHA - Mental health in teens will be addressed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center thanks to collaboration on a new grant.
Dr. Soonjo Hwang, associate professor of psychiatry and the principal investigator of the $2.2 million grant says they’ll advance treatment research for youths who experience anger outbursts and have difficulty regulating their emotion.
Hwang says researchers plan to enroll 80 youths in Nebraska and Iowa between the ages of 14 and 18 to study the impact of different doses of oxytocin on the brain which is a natural hormone that enhances positive social behavior and positive emotional responses.
“It is important to find the appropriate dose of medication for children. This study will help us determine the best dose of oxytocin in adolescents.”
The study also collaborates with the National Institute of Mental Health and Boystown National Research Hospital.