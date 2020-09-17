OMAHA - University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced another step in paving the way for clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of UNMC tells News Talk WJAG the agreement is with COVAXX, a subsidiary of United Biomedical.
Gold says they’re excited about the partnership and to hopefully soon begin testing of vaccines.
"There are literally hundreds of vaccines being developed worldwide. I think last count was over 150 different companies and products under development. Very few make it into clinical trials. I think there were about forty that were in phase one or phase two trials, and less than ten that are in phase three. This relationship will allow us to be the U.S. testing center for this new vaccine."
Gold says once logistics are in order they’ll be reaching out for participants for the clinical trial.
The vaccine clinical trial agreement between UNMC and COVAXX is the second COVID-19 related partnership in 2020 between the two organizations.