LINCOLN - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor says ‘rapid’ progress continues in developing a one-of-a-kind, on campus USDA research facility.
Ronnie Green says funding for the National Center for Regenerative Precision Agriculture is being secured in the next federal budget cycle.
"First, planning funding for that was put into this year’s budget – $11.2 million in planning funding. We are now in the process of getting the next level of funding for this center.”
In December, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, secured the money as part of an omnibus appropriations bill.
Green says the $120 million center will be located at Innovation Campus and should be open in the next three years.
He says it will have 50 federal scientists stationed there and partnered with UNL faculty, students, and staff.