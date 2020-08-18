University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is looking to draw more out-of-state students by offering them in-state tuition.

UNK has announced that beginning with the 2021-22 school year, it will offer resident tuition to all out-of-state students.

The new policy expands a UNK program that had offered the same in-state tuition deal to students from Colorado and Kansas. The school is calling the program the New Nebraskan Scholarship.

It would drop a nonresident’s tuition per credit hour from $455 to $209. The initiative doesn’t apply to students taking courses online or to graduate courses.

