KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is looking to draw more out-of-state students by offering them in-state tuition.
UNK has announced that beginning with the 2021-22 school year, it will offer resident tuition to all out-of-state students.
The new policy expands a UNK program that had offered the same in-state tuition deal to students from Colorado and Kansas. The school is calling the program the New Nebraskan Scholarship.
It would drop a nonresident’s tuition per credit hour from $455 to $209. The initiative doesn’t apply to students taking courses online or to graduate courses.