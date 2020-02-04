University suspends travel to China for students, faculty

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China amid the global spread of coronavirus.

Chancellor Ronnie Green says the university will follow the advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommended Jan. 6 that travelers avoid nonessential travel to China.

University policy allows students to request a waiver, however. Green says the university has suspended its programs for the 2020 spring semester and will monitor the situation ahead of a decision about summer travel.

No Nebraska cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

