LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 21-year-old University of Nebraska wrestler is dead after an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln.

The university announced the death of Christian Miller, a junior from Plainview. Details about the accident were not immediately released.

Miller was part of the wrestling program for four seasons. He was 15-9 overall, including a 12-3 record in 2019-2020.

Wrestling Coach Mark Manning called Miller’s death “a tragic and devastating loss for everyone who knew and loved Christian.” In a statement, Manning described Miller as a “young man full of energy with a bright future ahead of him.”

