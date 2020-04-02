LINCOLN - Nebraska state government and health care providers are trying to stay ahead of the coronavirus and not get succumbed by it like New York and other areas.
Governor Pete Ricketts said during his daily press conference at the Capitol Thursday the state has signed an agreement with the University of Nebraska system to create more bed space for coronavirus patients at the Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney campuses.
"It will give us access to 2,100 beds and the plan for these beds is to be able to use them for folks that need to quarantine and cannot go back home to do that."
Ricketts said the contract includes both janitorial and food services.
Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin said it could be three to four weeks before unemployment claims get processed.
Also, both Ricketts and Albin stressed that if you quit your job, you’re not qualified for unemployment.