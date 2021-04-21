Ted Carter at the Capitol
Courtesy of: Justin Wan - Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN - The University of Nebraska is continuing to focus on agriculture innovation and research as well as prepare students for a job in Ag.

System President Ted Carter says research could propel UNL to the top in its field.

Carter says they’re at the cusp of working with the USDA’s Agriculture Research Service to build a $100 million Ag innovation center.

"I'd say this would put us in front of all other agriculture research capabilities in the country with this type of money. I don't know the money is going to come in this year's cycle or next year's, but we're very optimistic. It's going to take us a couple of years to build it and then we're probably going to add to that innovation center not only in bringing the right amount of PhD's for the research, but more capabilities here."

As for recruiting Ag students, Carter says they’ve created a tuition-assistance program called Nebraska Promise where student tuition is paid for if families make less than $60,000 a year.

He says they had over 7,000 students apply for that program last year and about one-third of students got federal aid or scholarships to help with tuitions.

