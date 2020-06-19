LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The president of the University of Nebraska has proposed cutting the system’s budget by $43 million over the next three years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Ted Carter said Friday the cuts, which would begin in the 2020-2021 budget year, would include a 5.5% cut to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The campuses in Omaha and Kearney would see 3.9% reductions and the university’s medical center budget would drop by 2.9%. There would be no reduction at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Even as it moves to cut its budget, the university system would seek a 2% increase in state appropriations in the next two years. C
arter will offer his budget proposal next week before the university Board of Regents.