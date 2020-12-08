LINCOLN - The University of Nebraska has done numerous things to keep students learning in person while also staying safe.
Speaking during a press conference at the Capitol Monday, President Ted Carter said one of the most strategic things they did was edit the academic calendar at the start of the school year.
"We brought students back a week early in Lincoln and we brought all of our students back for in person education by the 24th of August. The significance of that as we anticipated what might have happened here in the fall which has happened is the increasing infection rate. So we finished all courses and exams in Thanksgiving and those students are now on break. In Omaha and Kearney, they're now finishing up their final exams."
Even with the increasing coronavirus infection rate, Carter said they plan to have in person classes for the spring semester.
He said all faculty, staff, and students will be required to get tested before they begin the spring semester. Online programs will also continue to be offered.