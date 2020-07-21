LINCOLN - Plans are moving ahead for in person classes this fall at the various University of Nebraska campuses
That announcement was made by President Ted Carter during a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday.
Carter said the value of a post-secondary college education, especially at the undergraduate level is so important.
"You cannot get the same level of education through video calls and online learning. I'm talking about the emotional, social, intellectual, and moral growth. This is that key moment in their life where they're looking for that type of growth."
Carter said masks will be utilized on campus and in the classroom. There will also be specially designed clear masks for professors to wear for lip readers.
He said the various colleges will have the ability to quarantine and isolate on campus as needed. They will also be densifying dorm rooms and classrooms.
For more information on the various changes visit the University of Nebraska website.