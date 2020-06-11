LINCOLN - So far, the University of Nebraska and Green Plains Incorporated have worked together to make and disperse 160,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
To ensure businesses and other facilities have an adequate supply, Green Plains Incorporated and the University of Nebraska have been working together to make hand sanitizer.
During a press conference at the Capitol Thursday University President Ted Carter said shipments are going across the state.
"This week's shipments are going to meat packing communities like Fremont and Columbus. They'll be used by local businesses and community members. This week, a shipment will also go to the Omaha Chamber of Commerce for distribution to Omaha daycares. Over the next six weeks to two months the project will deliver 60,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to Nebraska's ESU's for use by K-12 schools in the upcoming academic year."
Carter said the faculty helping are doing it on top of their work already, so they’re putting in a lot of overtime.
CEO of Green Plains, Todd Becker said the donated product is made at the York facility.