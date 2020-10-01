United Way supports The Zone

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 campaign is underway and one of the 23 organizations supported by your contributions is an after school program for junior and senior high school students.
Executive Director for The Zone Donna Neeman says their mission is to promote the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being of adolescents.
"Without the Zone and the support of the community, I don't think the students would have as many opportunities and positive experiences in their lives that they've had. I just think it's such an amazing effort that the community and the United Way has come to back these students."
Neeman says the United Way helps pay for rent, utilities, and insurance costs, and last year they served close to 300 youth.
