NORFOLK - Twenty-three organizations that help provide important services to the people of Northeast Nebraska get vital support from the Norfolk Area United Way.
Midtown Health Center is one of those agencies. Administrative Manager Tom Stanton says they provide medical, dental and behavioral health services.
Stanton says Midtown Health seeks to reduce obstacles for their clients, and the United Way funding does just that.
"One of the main ways recently the United Way has been able to help us is with our school based counseling program. With that we provide therapy services in the K-12 Madison Public School system and then the preschool and elementary schools for Norfolk Public Schools. United Way has been able to provide some financial assistance for us to help keep that cost of service down for the patients."
Stanton says through the school based counseling, 120 different patients were served through 750 different therapy session.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.