United Way supports Meals on Wheels

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way provides a helping hand to 23 area non-profit agencies that provide vitally needed services for Northeast Nebraskans.
Each weekday over the noon hour, area shut-ins receive hot meals courtesy of Meals on Wheels.
Executive Director for the Norfolk Senior Center Cheryl Gesell says volunteers put the meals together and the United Way funding is a big help.
"Lets say if we have 65 deliveries in one day, looking back at the numbers the United Way funds have helped support up to 45 of those deliveries. So roughly a half to two thirds of that so it's outstanding."
Gesell says so far since March they’ve provided over 10,000 meals.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.