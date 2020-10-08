Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center
Courtesy image

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 23 Northeast Nebraska agencies including one that provides services to victims of child abuse and sexual assault.

The Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center serves a 24 county area.

Director Kellie Wacker says they assist around 300 child and adults a year. 

"We provide forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, hair testing for exposure to illegal substances, also advocacy and support to our clients, and then of course we have continued follow up with them."

Wacker says the United Way is about ten percent of their budget and allows them to offer their services free of charge.

For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.

