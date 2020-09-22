NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 campaign is underway and one of the 22 organizations supported by your contributions advocates for children in the court system.
CASA of Northeast Nebraska gets approximately a third of its funding from the United Way.
Ruth Matthews-Mott says CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocate, and these children are in the court system due to no fault of their own. All of the children are victims of child abuse and child neglect.
Matthews-Mott says CASA has been operating in Northeast Nebraska for 23 years and is located at 1800 West Pasewalk Avenue, Suite 202-A.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.