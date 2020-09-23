United way supports Bright Horizons

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 campaign is underway and one of the 23 organizations supported by your contributions provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Bright Horizons serves a ten-county region with offices and shelters in Norfolk, O’Neill and Ainsworth.
Executive Director Linda Olson says the United Way funding makes up three-percent of the organization’s budget, and plays a vital role in the services they provide.
"Because of the nature of our grants, they're all very restrictive. And they're written so far in advance that if there's a need that comes up and I haven't written it in a grant a year and a half before, we don't have funding for that. So the United Way funding is so important because it provides that flexibility."
Olson says so far this year Bright Horizons served over 920 individuals, answered over 2,200 crisis calls, and sheltered over 3,500 individuals.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.