United way supports Bright Horizons

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2020 campaign is underway and one of the 22 organizations supported by your contributions provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Bright Horizons serves a ten-county region with offices and shelters in Norfolk, O’Neill and Ainsworth.
Executive Director Linda Olson says the United Way funding makes up three-percent of the organization’s budget, and offers flexibility in the services they provide .
"Even though the United Way funding is a small portion, we view it as kind of the mortar that holds everything together. If there's a need that I didn't think of in January to write for we can use United Way funds to meet that need."
Olson says last year, Bright Horizons served over 1,200 individuals, answered over 4,300 crisis calls, and sheltered 176 individuals.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.