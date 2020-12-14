NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way is almost halfway towards its goal for this year.
Board President Eric Fossum says the need is evident as stated in this year’s theme…”It is going to take all of us. United We Fight. United We Win!”
Fossum says with the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding last year it’s vital those that can give do so.
"We've raised just over $203,000 which is about 40-percent of our $515,000 goal. We are really optimistic as some of our bigger donors have not yet reported their contributions, and a lot of things to be encouraged about as well because we're also seeing a lot of people donating smaller amounts."
Fossum says Northeast Nebraska tends to take care of its own and the local agencies are really appreciative of all the contributions so far.
For more information or to contribute go to NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.