Norfolk Area United Way

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way is almost halfway towards its goal for this year.

Board President Eric Fossum says the need is evident as stated in this year’s theme…”It is going to take all of us. United We Fight. United We Win!”

Fossum says with the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding last year it’s vital those that can give do so.

"We've raised just over $203,000 which is about 40-percent of our $515,000 goal. We are really optimistic as some of our bigger donors have not yet reported their contributions, and a lot of things to be encouraged about as well because we're also seeing a lot of people donating smaller amounts."

Fossum says Northeast Nebraska tends to take care of its own and the local agencies are really appreciative of all the contributions so far.

For more information or to contribute go to NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.

Tags

In other news

Small businesses counting on Nebraskans to shop local

Small businesses counting on Nebraskans to shop local

LYONS - Small businesses are counting on support from local shoppers this holiday season to stay in business and are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines to keep customers and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Dec. 12, 2020

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Dec. 12, 2020

NORFOLK - From an update on Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to an annual farm show moving to a new date, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday December 12, 2020.