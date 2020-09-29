Norfolk Family YMCA
Photo Courtesy/Norfolk Family YMCA

NORFOLK -The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 23 Northeast Nebraska agencies including one that’s dedicated to improving your overall well being.

Dozens of individuals with low incomes are able to take part in programs offered by the Norfolk Family YMCA thanks to United Way dollars.

Marketing Director Barb Preusker says the Y has been in the Norfolk community since 1913 and continues to change lives each and every day.

Preusker says it’s more than just working out, it’s about becoming a member of the Y family and building relationships that last forever.

For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.

