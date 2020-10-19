ALBION - The Norfolk Area United Way is focused on the building blocks for a good life, and one new organization does just that.
Blessings in a Backpack in Albion was introduced last year to help students avoid hunger over the weekends.
Coordinator Mollie Morrow says have grown quite in a short period of time.
"We actually started in January of 2019. And we started serving kids in kindergarten through fifth grade at Boone Central and St. Michael schools. When we started the 2019-2020 school year, we actually added the middle schools and then the preschools. So we were serving preschool through eighth grade, and then in January of 2020 we added Newman Grove schools."
Each student is provided with breakfast items, entrees, soups, milk and snacks for the weekend.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.