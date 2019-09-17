United Way general campaign kicks off

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2020 general campaign is underway as volunteers gathered Monday night to help celebrate this year’s theme…”United We Fight. United We Win. United We Wrestle Poverty to the Ground.”
Campaign co-chair Austen Hagood says the United Way plays a big role not just for the organizations, but also for the people involved.
"There are several organizations that are helped by the United Way and that's their main source of funding, and they do a lot of great work for the area so it's important we keep them going. The way we do that is by having a successful United Way drive, which we've had for the last few years."
The other co-chair Chase Pfluegger says the goal for this year is $500,000, and approximately 99 cents of every dollar raised stays in the Norfolk area.
For more information, or to contribute go to NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.