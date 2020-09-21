United Way campaign asking for the help of all

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 general campaign is underway and the need is there as stated in this year’s theme…”It is going to take all of us. United We Fight. United We Win!”
Eric Fossum is on the executive board and says with the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding last year it’s vital those that can give do so.
"I've been a part of the United Way board for a number of years and serving as president and I know somebody that has needed every single agency that we support at some point and had been a lifeline in their life at those points - the need we're hearing from our agencies is greater than ever before."
Fossum says the goal for this year is $515,000, and approximately 99 cents of every dollar raised stays in the Norfolk area.
For more information, or to contribute go to NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.