Unions: Passenger rails need better security, no-ride list

In this Jan. 1, 2021 file photo, The Amtrak Metropolitan Lounge overlooks the newly-completed Moynihan Train Hall in New York. Two major railroad workers unions have asked the Department of Homeland Security to beef up security on Amtrak and other passenger rail lines, including by creating a no-ride list akin to the no-fly list that prevents people identified as risks from boarding planes. The unions said Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, that tougher security measures are needed after last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol because people who took part in the insurrection that were placed on the no-fly list may turn to railroads for transportation. 

 (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen File).

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two major railroad workers unions have asked the Department of Homeland Security to beef up security on Amtrak and other passenger lines, including by creating a no-ride list akin to the no-fly list that prevents people identified as risks from boarding planes.

The unions said Wednesday that tougher security is needed in light of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, pointing out that the only requirement for a person to board a train is a ticket.

DHS has said it plans to enhance security at railroad stations in the Washington, D.C., area ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

An Amtrak spokeswoman says the railroad plans to deploy additional police officers.

