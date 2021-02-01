VAIL, Ariz. (AP) — A Union Pacific worker in southern Arizona has died in an accident on the job.
A railway spokesman confirmed that James Morgan, who worked on engineering matters as a systems laborer, was fatally hurt Sunday in Vail.
McMahan gave no further details. He called the situation tragic and said the company’s hearts were with Morgan’s family and friends.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that Morgan was struck by a rail tamper. The NTSB is investigating. However, no investigators have plans at this time to travel to the scene.