OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit declined 9% as the railroad delivered less freight and its revenue fell.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Thursday that it earned $1.34 billion, or $2 per share, in the quarter.
That’s down from $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations as the railroad delivered 1% less freight and had to deal with the severe cold in February.
But Union Pacific said it expects shipping volume to grow roughly 6% overall in 2021 as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.