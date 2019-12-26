Union Pacific appeals order to reinstate fired engineer

In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches Thursday for much of western Nebraska and is warning Iowa travelers about the potential for icy roadways and heavy rain.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A woman who told investigators she threw her baby son at his hospital crib in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.
After a Swedish high school girl was named Time Magazine’s person of the year, Man-made Climate Change is again in the news.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has appealed a judge's ruling ordering it to reinstate an engineer who defecated on a locomotive connection knuckle.The judge had disagreed with an arbitration board’s decision that the engineer should be reinstated.Union Pacific had sued to overturn the boar…
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a driver headed east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 was fatally injured when his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle.The collision occurred around 6:40 Tuesday morning, about 2 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say the 20-year-old …
LYONS - Traditionally, the federal Child Nutrition Act is revised every five years and, while most program authorizations are permanent or extended through annual appropriations, a new Child Nutrition Act hasn’t been reauthorized since 2010.
NORFOLK - Since 2012 Northeast Community College has had 81 students and 12 faculty members travel internationally with over 400 credit hours earned.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Farm Workforce Modernization Act makes several changes to farm labor provisions, but comes up short from what farmers need, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Agriculture groups welcome the House vote to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement last Friday.