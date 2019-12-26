Union Pacific appeals order to reinstate fired engineer

Union Pacific

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has appealed a judge's ruling ordering it to reinstate an engineer who defecated on a locomotive connection knuckle.

The judge had disagreed with an arbitration board’s decision that the engineer should be reinstated.

Union Pacific had sued to overturn the board’s order to put Matthew Lebsack back on the job. He’d defecated on a metal knuckle that connected a locomotive to a rail car.

The judge disagreed with the board decision but said the law allowed him to consider only whether the decision fell within the board's discretion.

