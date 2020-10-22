Earns Union Pacific

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo the logo for Union Pacific appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Union Pacific’s third-quarter profit declined 12%, but the volume of shipments it handled surged as the economy rebounded from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year. 

 Richard Drew

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s third-quarter profit declined 12%, but the volume of shipments it handled surged as the economy rebounded from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year.

The railroad said it earned $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share, during the quarter. That’s down from $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago.

The results fell short of the $2.03 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected, on average.

The railroad said volume was still down 4% in the quarter, but that represented a significant improvement over the second quarter when volume plunged 20%.

Tags

In other news

Hunting leases can provide extra revenue

Hunting leases can provide extra revenue

NORFOLK - Finding alternative revenue sources, especially when markets are tight can often be the difference between a positive or negative number in the year end ledger.