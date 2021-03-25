LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska saw a decline in both new and continued unemployment claims last week.
The Nebraska Department of Labor says it received 1,523 new, regular unemployment claims and 11 pandemic-related unemployment claims from March 14 through March 20.
That’s down a total of 60 from the previous week. The department says it counted 12,247 continuing, regular unemployment claims and 2,891 continuing pandemic unemployment claims in the same period.
That’s down a total of 1,406 from the previous week.