LINCOLN - Any worker who isn’t getting paid right now due to the coronavirus situation may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits.

Grace Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Department of Labor says after you file a claim, it typically takes 21 days to know if you’re eligible.

"It takes that long, because we're required by law to do certain things as we process a claim such as contact your employers. We're doing everything we can to expedite the process as we have a special team that's being assigned to these types of claims. There's actually a question when you file a claim that asks if it's related to COVID-19, so that helps us identify those claims right away and speed things along."

Johnson says employers are encouraged to look at Short-Time Compensation as it allows them to uniformly reduce affected employees’ hours by ten to 60 percent while permitting the employees to receive a prorated unemployment benefit.

She says they are experiencing a high call volume right now, so any questions should be emailed or you can talk with someone via live chat.

For more information visit NEWorks.Nebraska.Gov.

