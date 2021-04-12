LINCOLN - It’s severe weather season in Nebraska and as severe weather strikes, it’s important to know the difference between various terms used.
Diane Becker with the League Association of Risk Management says you should know the difference between a warning and watch.
"A warning means that severe weather is imminent and you must take appropriate measures right away to protect lives and property. They are also issued for short durations and in specific areas. A watch is issued for a longer period of time and they are issued well in advance."
As for advisories, Becker says a wind advisory is when the wind is expected to blow at 31 to 39 miles per hour or more and a heat advisory is issued when the heat index value is expected to reach 100 to 104 degrees.
She says it’s important you understand these severe weather terms because sometimes it can be a matter of life or death.