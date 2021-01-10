WOODLAND PARK - A drunken Hoskins woman was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning after she was observed speeding and then being uncooperative.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, a deputy seen a vehicle driving on the shoulder of Highway 35 near Woodland Park and clocked speeding at 90 mph in a 60 mph zone.
The northbound vehicle was stopped and the driver, 31-year-old Kayla Ingram was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
During contact with her, she allegedly assaulted a deputy by kicking him in the knee. She was physically taken into custody and later refused a chemical breath test.
She faces charges of speeding, no driver’s license, DWI, assault on a police officer, and refusal of a chemical test.
She is scheduled to appear in court in February for arraignment.