NORFOLK - A drunken Norfolk woman was arrested after obstructing officers early Sunday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, a witness observed a female subject at the 1000 block of south 13th Street that appeared to be intoxicated and was going to get into a vehicle and drive.
Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over and had contact with the driver, 28-year-old Schuyler Wragge.
Wragge became uncooperative and attempted to walk past the officers and get in the vehicle to leave.
Officers had to physically stop her and warned that she would be arrested if she attempted to do it again.
Officers continued the investigation and again Wragge attempted to get into her vehicle.
She was then arrested for obstructing a police officer, driving under the influence, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Wragge was housed in the Norfolk jail and later transported to the Madison County jail.