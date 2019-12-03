KANSAS CITY, MO - New and emerging markets are on the horizon for U.S. soy.
Senior Director of Program Development for the U.S. Soybean Export Council, Ed Beaman told News Talk WJAG, despite the trade tariffs, China is still the number one market for U.S. soy.
Beaman said two years ago China was a 36 million metric ton market, this year it’s around 13 million.
He said they are developing partnerships with other countries and addressing protein deficiencies.
Beaman said one market they’re looking at is Nigeria as it has a young and growing population.
For more information visit USSEC.Org.