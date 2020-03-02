WAHSINGTON, D.C. - After the recent success on trade with USMCA, China, and Japan, Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith said they’re now looking for their next opportunity.
During a media conference call last week Smith said they’re exploring a trade opportunity with Kenya.
"Obviously the population numbers are there that would show some opportunity to help feed Africa and engage with trade on a larger scale as well. We had a meeting with the Kenyan president a couple of weeks ago and I've had direct meetings with members of the Kenyan Parliament."
Smith said this is a good opportunity to set up a framework for other trade agreements in Africa.
He said a trade deal with the U.K. and European Union is being discussed right now, but they both don’t want Ag included in a deal.