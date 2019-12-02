WASHINGTON D.C. - A new analysis shows securing zero-tariff access to China for U.S. pork would be an economic boom for American agriculture.
Nick Giordano, National Pork Producers Council global government affairs vice president says the research by Dr. Dermot Hayes, an economist at Iowa State University highlights the opportunity China offers to U.S. pork producers.
“The analysis shows that the Chinese really need pork and that if they direct their purchases our way it’s going to a boon not only for pork producers and the rural economy, but for the United States because pork alone can singlehandedly put a dent in the trade deficit with China.”
Giordano says pork is a staple of the Chinese diet and a major element of the country’s consumer price index.
And, China’s swine herd has been devastated by African swine fever, reducing domestic production by more than 50 percent.
Giordano adds they’re asking for zero tariffs on U.S. pork for a minimum of five years to help China fill the gap.