STANTON - U.S. Cellular is enhancing its network coverage in rural Nebraska.
Kyle Wolfe is with Network Operations and says a new VoLTE cell site was constructed along Ridge Road north of Stanton.
"In 2019, 2020, we built 20 sites in Nebraska in 18 different counties. We currently have eight under construction right now. These sites are going to provide service for wireless connectivity on the data side and voice side, providing in home internet service - If that's what customers are interested in - and continue to provide a greater speeds, higher capacity."
Wolfe says the COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact on services and traffic patterns.
He says a lot of work has been done to address the increased demands in homes.